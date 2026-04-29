Axis My India exit poll: What projections for Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam election results show

As soon as the voting concluded for the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections, the pollsters started releasing seat projections for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. The Aixs My India projections showed the NDA winning Assam and Congress-led UDF winning Kerala.

The post-poll predictions from Axis My India showed BJP-led NDA winning in Assam with a comfortable margin, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) winning Kerala.

For Puducherry, the pollster showed AINRC, an NDA ally, winning the Union Territory, with Congress-DMK alliance trailing at the second spot.

What Exit Poll projections show for 4 States, 1 UT The Axis My India projections for Kerala showed Congress-led alliance winning 78-90 seats, with the ruling Left Front trailing with 49-62 seats. The NDA is likely to get 0-3 seats.

In Tamil Nadu, the pollster showed neck-and-neck fight between the ruling DMK and Vijay's TVK, which made a debut in this election. While Stalin's party was expected to 92-110 seats, Vijay's party was projected to get 98-120. The NDA which was the main contender in the state, slipped to the third spot with 22-32 seats.