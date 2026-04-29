Vijay, not Stalin, the preferred CM for Tamil Nadu voters, predicts Axis My India

The pollster's survey found that 37 per cent of respondents backed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief as their choice for the next chief minister, placing him slightly ahead of current chief minister MK Stalin, who secured 35 per cent support.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has edged past incumbent MK Stalin as the preferred chief ministerial choice among voters in Tamil Nadu, according to the latest projections by Axis My India.

EPS emerges third, others trail Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was the third most preferred candidate with 22 per cent of votes, indicating a significant gap behind the top two contenders.

Meanwhile, BJP leader K Annamalai garnered just 2 per cent of the vote.

Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Senthamizhan Seeman received backing from 3 per cent of respondents, while 1 per cent either preferred other candidates or remained undecided.

Vijay’s TVK shows strong debut potential With exit poll projections released on Wednesday, most pollsters have indicated a return to power for the incumbent MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The forecasts broadly point to a comfortable victory for the ruling alliance.

At the same time, several surveys suggest a notable debut for actor Vijay’s TVK, marking it as a significant new entrant in the state’s political landscape. But estimates vary across agencies.

According to People’s Pulse, TVK is projected to win between 18 and 24 seats in its first electoral outing, while P-Marq has placed its tally in the range of 16 to 26 seats. Axis My India, however, has offered a much higher estimate, projecting between 98 and 120 seats for the party.

The final outcome will be known on May 4, when votes are counted across Tamil Nadu, along with West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.