‘Want to light a fire here?’: Omar attacks Centre on delay in restoring Jammu and Kashmir statehood

Reiterating the demand for statehood to be restored to Jammu and Kashmir — not including the UT of Ladakh — Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday asked the Centre not to treat his patience as a weakness. He demanded a clear timeline. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah addresses a convention, demanding restoration of statehood, on the death anniversary of his grandmother, at Hazratbal in Srinagar on Saturday. (Basit Zargar/ANI Photo)

He further said the central government should ask itself why, after being in power for over one-and-a-half years, J&K's ruling party National Conference was mulling a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

At a party convention at the mausoleum of his grandparents in Hazratbal to mark the 26th death anniversary of his grandmother Akbar Jehan, Omar Abdullah asked that if the Centre was ready to talk to the people of Ladakh on issues that include a demand for statehood, “why not the people of Jammu and Kashmir?”

Jammu and Kashmir, then including the region that's now the UT of Ladakh, was stripped of its statehood as part of the Centre's August 2019 decision to revoke its special status under Article 370. While Parliament approved the state's reorganisation in August 2019, the change took legal effect on October, when the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the union territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Omar Abdullah accused the BJP-led central government of controlling governance of Jammu and Kashmir through the lieutenant governor (LG), and said, “If you had to harass people through the Raj Bhavan, dismiss employees and run bulldozers, then why did you bring us forward?”

The chief minister said his party's success in assembly elections for the UT has become a “punishment” for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Why did you (let us) form the government if you will not allow it to function? What is the benefit? Then you should not have conducted the elections,” he said.