Choppy waters, boat overturned: Video from spot where 15 Indians died in Vietnam

A video of an incident in Vietnam in which at least 15 Indian tourists are reported dead purportedly shows a boat capsized, as rescuers encircle it, near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc on Saturday.

A local journalist shared the images — not independently verified by HT — with the caption: “A speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists sank near Hon May Rut Ngoai, Phu Quoc, at around 10:30 a.m. on July 11." She said 18 people had been rescued and official death toll was not yet confirmed; but later authorities put the death toll at 15, news agency AP reported.

The Indian embassy said it was in touch with local authorities and closely monitoring the situation.

It said helplines have been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy in Hanoi to provide information and assistance.

The first control room can be reached at: 84-36-281-7930, 84-91-552-3714 and 84-33-452-0414. The other one in Hanoi can be reached at: 84-91-308-9165. They are available for any assistance and queries, the Indian mission said.