Why cabs and autos are on strike in Delhi today? US-Iran war to blame

Commuters across Delhi-NCR are likely to face disruptions over the next three days as commercial vehicle unions launched a strike on Thursday demanding fare revision amid rising fuel prices and increasing operational costs. The protest, which began on May 21, is expected to affect app-based cabs, auto-rickshaws and commercial taxi services across the region. Several taxi and cab unions have said that they will halt operations in Delhi for 3 days. (Arun Kumar/HT Photo)

More than 68 transport unions under the banner of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and the United Front of All Transport Associations (UFTA) are participating in the “chakka jam” protest, which will continue till May 23.

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Why are drivers protesting? The striking unions say taxi and auto fares in Delhi-NCR have not been revised for nearly 15 years despite repeated hikes in petrol, diesel and CNG prices. Drivers argue that rising fuel costs, vehicle maintenance expenses, insurance, permits and loan EMIs have pushed them into severe financial distress.

Petrol in Delhi now costs ₹98.64 per litre, diesel ₹91.58 per litre and CNG ₹80.09 per kg after multiple hikes over the past week.

“We are working shifts of twelve or ten hours, yet we still cannot make ends meet,” Chalak Shakti Union vice-president Anuj Kumar Rathore said while backing the strike.

Several drivers told HT that despite long working hours, their earnings have reduced sharply because of rising fuel costs and commissions charged by app-based cab aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido.

How much have fuel prices risen in India? Fuel prices in India have increased twice within a week. Oil marketing companies first raised petrol and diesel prices by around ₹3 per litre on May 15, followed by another hike of about 90 paise per litre on May 20. Overall, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by nearly ₹4 per litre over the past few days.

CNG prices in Delhi have also increased by ₹3 per kg after two hikes within 48 hours earlier this week.

Why are fuel prices increasing? The latest fuel price hikes are a result of the rising global crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia, especially the conflict involving Iran and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global oil shipping route.

Crude oil prices surged above $120 per barrel earlier this month before stabilising around the $100-105 range, sharply increasing costs for Indian oil marketing companies.

The government had earlier reduced excise duty by ₹10 per litre on petrol and diesel in March to shield consumers and help oil companies absorb losses caused by soaring global crude prices. However, despite those measures, oil companies reportedly continued to face significant under-recoveries due to elevated import and supply costs.

What are the unions demanding? The unions have demanded:

Immediate revision of taxi and auto fares

Rollback of the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) hike on commercial vehicles

Reconsideration of the proposed ban on BS-4 and older commercial vehicles entering Delhi-NCR from November 2026

Stronger regulation of app-based cab aggregators

Relief from rising operational costs and fuel prices Transporters have also objected to the recent ECC hike, under which charges for light commercial vehicles and trucks entering Delhi were increased sharply.

What services could be affected? The strike is expected to impact: