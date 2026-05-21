Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: Three-day strike over fuel price hike starts today, drivers demand fare revision

The strike call has been given by commercial vehicle unions, including the “Chalak Shakti Union”, which wrote to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister and Police Commissioner informing them about the agitation.

In the letter, the union said the strike was being organised “in solidarity with a nationwide agitation announced by the All India Motor Transport Congress”.

The union also argued that taxi and commercial vehicle fares in Delhi-NCR have remained unchanged for nearly 15 years despite the steady rise in prices of CNG, petrol and diesel.

According to the letter, repeated fuel price hikes have made it increasingly difficult for drivers to manage operating costs and sustain earnings.

Cab, auto strike from today: 10 points on what are the demands

1. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) called the three-day strike against the recent hike in environment compensation cess (ECC) on commercial vehicles and the proposed ban on older vehicles entering Delhi-NCR, while the Chalak Shakti Union backed the agitation and also raised concerns that cab and auto fares in Delhi-NCR have not been revised for nearly 15 years despite steep increases in petrol, diesel and CNG prices.

2. More than 68 transport unions in Delhi-NCR are participating in the strike, saying the new measures introduced by the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) will hurt transport operators and disrupt supply chains.

3. One of the key triggers is the increase in ECC charges from April 19. The cess on light commercial vehicles and two-axle trucks was raised from ₹1,400 to ₹2,000, while charges for three-axle and heavier vehicles went up from ₹2,600 to ₹4,000.

4. Transporters are also objecting to the government’s decision to increase the ECC by 5 per cent every year.

5. Another major concern is CAQM’s proposal to ban BS-4 and older commercial vehicles from entering Delhi-NCR from November 1, 2026, as part of pollution-control measures.

6. AIMTC has argued that the restrictions are unfair because they are based only on vehicle registration category and not on actual emissions. “Restrictions should only be implemented based on actual tailpipe emissions,” AIMTC president Rajender Kapoor said.

7. The transport body has also questioned why ECC is being imposed even on BS-6 vehicles, despite such vehicles being allowed during stricter pollution-control measures under GRAP guidelines.

8. Transport unions say the cess is being charged on all goods vehicles entering Delhi, including empty trucks arriving for loading and vehicles carrying essential commodities.

9. Cab and auto unions backing the strike have separately raised concerns over rising petrol, diesel and CNG prices, saying fares in Delhi-NCR have not been revised for nearly 15 years despite increasing operating costs.

10. Drivers say fuel prices, vehicle maintenance costs, app commissions and loan EMIs have made it difficult to survive. While the three-day strike is being described as “symbolic”, AIMTC has warned that transporters could launch an indefinite strike if their concerns are not addressed.