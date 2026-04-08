Why US crude oil prices are tumbling today. Explaining immediate reaction to Iran ceasefire
Global markets reacted sharply after President Donald Trump announced a pause in the US attacks on Iran
Global markets reacted sharply after President Donald Trump announced a pause in the US attacks on Iran, just before his 8 PM ET deadline on Tuesday. There was a steep decline in oil prices as equity markets futures surged. Iran is yet to respond to Trump's message about the ceasefire.
FOLLOW: Iran-US war LIVE: Donald Trump announces a two-week ceasefire; includes the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz
What Trump said about the ceasefire
Announcing a two-week ceasefire, Trump said: “Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!”
He further added that the US has ‘met and exceeded’ all military objectives. We ‘are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East’.
Read More: Why Trump agreed to a ceasefire with Iran. Pak's Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir get special mention
“We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Oil prices drop
US crude benchmarks fell significantly following the announcement. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped sharply, with prices sliding toward the $103–$105 range shortly after markets opened.
The decline, estimated between 7% and 9%, reflects expectations that Gulf oil and gas exports could stabilize if tensions continue to ease.
Stocks surge, safe-haven assets gain
Equity markets rallied on the news, with S&P 500 futures jumping around 1.6% as investors shifted back toward risk assets. Asian markets also signaled gains after weeks of pressure tied to rising oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty.
At the same time, US Treasury futures climbed, indicating strong demand for bonds even as broader sentiment improved.
Read More: 'Civilizations don't die by bombing': Iran embassies respond to Trump's threat
Currency and crypto markets join the rally
The shift in sentiment extended across currencies and digital assets. The Australian dollar rose more than 0.8%, while the euro gained ground against the US dollar.
Cryptocurrencies also moved higher, reflecting renewed investor appetite for risk amid hopes that a wider regional conflict may be avoided.
What’s driving the oil plunge?
At its core, the drop in oil prices is tied to one key factor: reduced supply risk.
With the Strait of Hormuz no longer facing immediate disruption and a temporary ceasefire in place, traders are recalibrating expectations around global oil flows.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More