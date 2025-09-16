Why is Puja Khedkar, family in spotlight again? From UPSC row to truck driver's kidnapping case

Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer, and her family are making headlines again – this time in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a truck driver. The Navi Mumbai Police has registered a case, while the Pune Police has filed charges against Puja's mother, Manorama Khedkar. Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar.(ANI photo)

The alleged abduction took place on Saturday evening on Mulund-Airoli Road in Navi Mumbai, adjoining the city of Mumbai, when 22-year-old Prahlad Kumar was driving his concrete mixer truck, police said.

According to a Rabale police official, Kumar’s truck reportedly brushed against an SUV, leading to an argument between him and two occupants of the vehicle.

More details on the kidnapping case

The case follows the rescue of a truck driver from Manorama Khedkar’s Pune residence on Sunday, just hours after his abduction on Saturday evening. In a new development in the Navi Mumbai road rage incident, police claimed on Monday that Puja Khedkar’s father and his bodyguard had abducted the truck driver in their SUV.

The incident took place on Mulund-Airoli Road in Navi Mumbai after 22-year-old Prahlad Kumar, driving a concrete mixer truck, reportedly brushed against a Land Cruiser, sparking an argument with two occupants of the vehicle, a Rabale police official said.

Investigations revealed that Khedkar’s father, Dilip Khedkar, along with his bodyguard, Praful Salunkhe, forced Kumar into the SUV and took him to the bungalow of Manorama Khedkar.

Following a complaint from the truck owner, Rabale police registered a case on Sunday under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against two unidentified persons for kidnapping. The SUV was subsequently tracked to Pune using technical analysis.

When police reached Puja Khedkar's residence on Sunday, her mother allegedly obstructed their entry, leading to a heated confrontation, an official said. The team eventually entered the premises, rescued Kumar, and returned him safely to Navi Mumbai.

The Pune Police has since registered a case against Manorama Khedkar for allegedly obstructing officers and issued her a notice. Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Police filed a kidnapping case against the SUV’s occupants under relevant sections of the BNS.

The official added that Dilip Khedkar and Praful Salunkhe's names are being included in the FIR. No arrests have been made so far.

What were the allegations against her in appearing for UPSC?

Puja Khedkar has previously faced allegations of cheating and falsely claiming OBC and disability quota benefits during the civil services examination.

She allegedly misrepresented facts in her application for the 2022 UPSC civil services exam to avail herself of reservation benefits, though she has denied all the allegations.

The UPSC has taken multiple actions against Khedkar, including filing a criminal case for attempting to appear in the civil services exam under a falsified identity. The Delhi Police had also lodged an FIR against her for various offences.

Following the controversy over her appointment as a probationary IAS officer, a video emerged last year showing her mother, Manorama Khedkar, allegedly threatening a farmer. Manorama Khedkar was subsequently arrested and later released on bail.