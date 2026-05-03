Why Peravoor matters: Sunny Joseph and Kerala’s swing constituency factor

Indian National Congress leader from Kerala, Sunny Joseph, is a Member of the Legislative Assembly representing the Peravoor Assembly Constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. He is a two-time MLA who won the seat in both 2016 and 2021, defeating candidates from the CPI(M), including senior leader K K Shailaja in the latter election Sunny Joseph along with Priyanka Gandhi Wadra at a public event (Facebook )

Background; Sunny Joseph hails from Kannur district in Kerala and is a lawyer by profession. He is a senior leader of the Indian National Congress and has been active in state politics through party organisation and electoral participation. Over the years, he has built his political base in Peravoor through sustained constituency-level engagement and party work. He is associated with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), one of the two dominant political alliances in the state. Within the party, he has been involved in district- and state-level organisational roles, particularly in Kannur, which is a politically sensitive region for the Congress.

About the seat : The Peravoor Assembly constituency, located in Kannur district, is a politically significant and competitive seat in northern Kerala. It forms part of the Kannur Lok Sabha Constituency and comprises semi-rural and hilly regions, including Peravoor and Iritty, with an economy largely dependent on agriculture such as rubber, pepper, coconut, and other plantation crops. Local issues like crop prices, infrastructure, and connectivity often influence electoral outcomes.

What makes Peravoor particularly important is its electoral pattern. Unlike much of Kannur, which has traditionally leaned towards the CPI(M), this constituency has consistently witnessed direct and closely fought contests between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). The seat has a history of alternating between the two alliances, making it a swing constituency.

It was won by A P Abdullakutty in 2011, followed by victories of Sunny Joseph in 2016 and 2021. Earlier as well, the constituency has seen representation from both political fronts, and no single leader has dominated it for a prolonged period. This absence of long-term control highlights its competitive nature. Sunny Joseph’s consecutive wins therefore stand out in a seat where voter preference has historically shifted between parties.

What happened in the previous elections? In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Sunny Joseph contested from Peravoor as a candidate of the Indian National Congress and won the seat, defeating the CPI(M) candidate and entering the state legislature.

He was re-elected in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from the same seat. In this election, he defeated CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja, a former Health Minister of Kerala. The contest was closely watched due to the prominence of his opponent and the competitive nature of the constituency.

His consecutive victories in 2016 and 2021 demonstrate sustained electoral support in Peravoor, a constituency known for closely fought elections and shifting political trends.