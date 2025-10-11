Why Taliban minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited Darul Uloom Deoband

Afghanistan's Taliban regime's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is in India for a week-long diplomatic visit, traveled to Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Saturday to visit Darul Uloom Deoband, one of South Asia's most influential Islamic seminaries. Taliban Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to interact with Afghan students enrolled at the seminary. (REUTERS)

The visit marks the first time a senior Taliban leader has stepped onto Indian soil since the group retook power in Afghanistan in 2021. However, his stop in Deoband is attracting more attention than even his scheduled visit to the Taj Mahal.

Why is the Taliban leader visiting Deoband? Darul Uloom Deoband is one of the most influential Islamic seminaries in South Asia. During his visit, the Taliban minister met senior clerics, scholars and administrators of the institution.

Deoband is not just any seminary; it has deep religious, ideological, and historical ties to Afghanistan. The Deobandi school of thought, which has shaped much of Islamic scholarship in the region, also heavily influenced the Taliban's ideological foundation.

Muttaqi's visit is widely seen as an attempt to reconnect with those roots.

Its head Mufti Rehan Usmani said, “We expected him to stay for two days, but due to a packed schedule, the visit has been limited to one day.”

High security in Uttar Pradesh Superintendent of Police (Saharanpur Rural) Sagar Jain said police and intelligence units were deployed and "comprehensive security arrangements" were made ahead of the visit. The district administration also coordinated with the Darul Uloom authorities to ensure a smooth programme.

On Sunday, the Afghan foreign minister will travel to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal. The officials stated that he will depart from Delhi around 8 am via the Yamuna Expressway and arrive at Shilpgram, near the eastern gate of the monument, by 11 am.

He will be taken to the Taj Mahal in an electric golf cart and is expected to spend about an hour and a half at the site before returning to Delhi in the afternoon.

Agra district authorities said elaborate security measures have been put in place for the high-profile visit. "No lapses will be tolerated and security will remain tight throughout his stay," a senior official said.