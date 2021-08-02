Widespread, heavy rain to continue over parts of central, NW India

Widespread and heavy rain is likely to continue over parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi till Wednesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD issued a warning for thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain over and adjoining areas of Bhiwani, Charkhidadri, Matanhail, Kosli, Narnaul, Mahendergarh, Kotputly, Viratnagar, Alwar, Viratnagar at 6.10am on Monday. It also said thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain will occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Assandh, Gohana, Rewari, Jind(Haryana) Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri, Meerut, Modinagar, Ghaziabad, Garhmukteshwar, Amroha, Hapur, Siyana, Gulaoti, Mahawa, Rajgarh during the next two hours.

A well-marked low-pressure area is lying over southeast Uttar Pradesh and its neighbourhood. It is likely to move westwards to east Rajasthan across north Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh during the next two days. A low-pressure area is also lying over southern parts of Haryana and neighbourhood. It is likely to become less marked during next 24 hours.

The eastern end of the monsoon trough is likely to shift north of its normal position from Sunday night. The western end is very likely to remain to the south of its normal position and active during next 3-4 days. Widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Madhya Pradesh till August 5. Isolated extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) is also very likely over East Madhya Pradesh on August 1 and 2.

Widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over East Rajasthan till August 5. Current spell of widespread rainfall activity is very likely to continue over rest parts of North India with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on August 1 and 2. Isolated heavy rain is likely over Haryana during till August 5 and Himachal Pradesh till August 4.