Widespread, heavy rain to continue over West MP, east Rajasthan

Widespread and heavy rain is likely to continue over West Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan, which are already dealing with a flood-like situation, for the next five days, according to India Meteorological Department.

A well marked low pressure area is lying over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood. It is likely to be practically stationary over the same area during the next 24 hours and weaken gradually thereafter.

The western end of the monsoon trough is south of its normal position and is likely to shift northwards to north of its normal position during the next 48 hours. Its eastern end continues to run towards Arunachal Pradesh across North Bangladesh which is also very likely to remain north of its normal position during the 4-5 days. Under the influence of these systems, widespread and heavy rainfall is likely over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during the next five days. Heavy to very heavy falls with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (over 20cm) is very likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh.

Current spell of scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity very likely to continue over rest parts of north India with isolated heavy rain very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during the next five days except Punjab where isolated light to moderate rain is likely. Isolated heavy rain is likely over Haryana and Himachal Pradesh during the next three days.