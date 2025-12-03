Breakfast bonhomie: Will always be brothers, says CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar after 2nd meet

If the menu on Saturday, November 29, was idli, and dosa, then on Tuesday, December 2, it was naati chicken and idli as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar met at the latter’s residence in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru, and sought to present a picture of unity. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (PTI)

The second meeting in four days (the first was in the CM’s house) came after months of reports about internal divisions in the state -- driven by Shivakumar’s desire to be elevated to the top job, and Siddaramaiah’s reluctance to make way. All of this played out amid talk of an agreement between the two leaders over power sharing after the 2023 assembly election, with each having a two-and-half year run. That milestone was crossed in October.

After the breakfast on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah insisted the two remained aligned in purpose and direction. “I and D. K. Shivakumar will always remain as brothers. We are in the same party, follow one ideology, and will work together in the 2028 Legislative Assembly elections.”

On Monday, ahead of the breakfast, Shivakumar too described the meeting as one “between brothers”, dismissing talk of factionalism within the ruling Congress.

The renewed display of unity comes after the party’s central leadership is believed to have instructed both leaders to settle their differences before the winter session of the Karnataka legislature begins in Belagavi on December 8.

Asked whether the two would travel to Delhi, Siddaramaiah replied, “So far, no communication. If they call us, we will definitely go.”

Pressed on when Shivakumar might assume the top post, the Chief Minister signalled a willingness to step aside if instructed. “Both of us will accept the decision taken by the party, especially Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge,” he said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Shivakumar and his brother, former MP DK Suresh, received Siddaramaiah, who was accompanied by Kunigal MLA H. D. Ranganath.

A 45 minute discussion on how the government should respond to an anticipated non confidence motion from the BJP and JD(S.) followed. Siddaramaiah said he and the deputy chief minister plan to take an all-party delegation to Delhi on December 8 to meet Karnataka’s MPs.

Shivakumar added that they reviewed legislative strategy, government matters and party concerns. He reiterated that decisions on a cabinet reshuffle would rest with the Congress leadership. Later, on social media, he wrote, “Hosted the CM for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our State under the Congress vision.”

Siddaramaiah said he would meet Congress general secretary K C Venugopal at an event in Mangaluru on December 3.

According to party leaders, the central leadership of the Congress is expected to call both leaders for consultations after the current Parliament session ends on December 19. Officially, the expected Delhi visit will revolve around issues affecting farmers and the management of Karnataka’s water resources, though party leaders acknowledge that the leadership issue will also be on the table.