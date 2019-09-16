Will never compromise Kannada’s importance: Yediyurappa to Amit Shah’s Hindi push

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:24 IST

As the row over prominence to Hindi set off by Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on Hindi Diwas show no signs of abating, BJP leader and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa asserted that his government would never compromise with the importance of Kannada.

Yediyurappa’s tweet came after opposition leaders kept up their attacks on the BJP-led national coalition over Amit Shah’s description of Hindi as a language that holds the potential to unify the country. Leaders from some non-Hindi speaking states had interpreted Amit Shah’s statement to be a precursor to the Centre imposing Hindi on them.

“All official languages in our country are equal…. We will never compromise its importance and are committed to promote Kannada and our state’s culture,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

In Karnataka, he asserted Kannada is the principal language and will remain so.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 18:00 IST