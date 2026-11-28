Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed his government's commitment to implementing 33% reservation for women in the Parliament, adding that parties opposing this move would not succeed.

PM Modi said his government remains committed to the 33% women's reservation in Parliament. (PTI) more less

His remarks came as the Union Cabinet on Friday approved two bills proposing a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states and Union Territories and the implementation of 33% reservation for women in Parliament following delimitation.

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In a post on X, PM Modi vowed to remove all hurdles to women's reservation in Parliament and state legislatures.

Deep Dive How would the proposed bill implement 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies? The bill links women’s reservation to a delimitation exercise that would increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Seats reserved for women would be allotted by rotation as determined by the Delimitation Commission. How many Lok Sabha seats would be added under the proposed delimitation plan? The proposal calls for a 50% increase in seats for every state and Union territory. If enacted, the Lok Sabha could have up to 850 seats: 815 from states and 35 from Union territories. Why was the earlier women’s reservation and delimitation bill opposed? Opposition parties raised concerns about how delimitation could affect states’ representation, particularly in southern India, and said the promised uniform seat increase was not clearly written into the earlier bills. The new proposal specifies a 50% increase for every state and Union territory and would protect each state’s current share until 2051.

Follow Delimitation Bill LIVE Updates here

He posted an older video of him saying, "The fight to ensure women's participation has been going on for decades. I, too, have been among those striving for this. Women have consistently raised this issue with me, and many sisters have shared their concerns."

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{{^usCountry}} The Prime Minister asserted that the BJP government had the backing of all women in the country and assured that the Centre will remove all obstacles standing in the way of women's reservation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prime Minister asserted that the BJP government had the backing of all women in the country and assured that the Centre will remove all obstacles standing in the way of women's reservation. {{/usCountry}}

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"Humara hausla bhi buland hai, humari himmat bhi atoot hai aur humara iraada bhi adig hai. (Our morale is high, our courage is unbreakable and our resolve is firm)," he said.