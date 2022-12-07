Winter session of Parliament: 16 new bills set to be introduced by Centre

The winter session of Parliament begins today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to interact with mediapersons on the first day of the session, a Lok Sabha secretariat release informed on Tuesday.

16 new bills is set to be tabled in this session.

The day’s proceedings will begin with parliamentarians paying homage to leaders who lost their lives this year.

Several bills are expected to be introduced on the first day.

Union home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the bill for Multi-state co-operative societies Act, 2002.

Jitendra Singh, minister of personnel, public grievances, and pensions will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 360th Report of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on science and Technology, environment, forests and climate change on demands for grants (2022-2023) pertaining to the department of scientific and industrial research, ministry of science and technology

Mines minister Danve Raosaheb Dadarao, commerce and industry minister Anupriya Singh Patel, electronic and IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Darshana Vikram Jardosh from textile ministry, and Som Prakash from the commerce will also lay papers on the inaugural day.

EAM S Jaishankar is also said to make a statement on the ‘Latest Developments in India’s Foreign Policy’.

He will also move a Bill to make special provisions for the repression of piracy on high seas and to provide for punishment for the offense of piracy and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto to be taken into consideration.

The winter session begins on Tuesday and will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days.