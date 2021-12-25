Gurpurab celebrations: With 'Ek Bharat' pitch, PM Modi recalls valour of Sikh gurus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the Gurpurab celebrations at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat and called for a united India "from Kashmir to Kanyakumari". He also listed the contributions of Sikh Gurus, which he said is not just limited to society and spirituality.

"If our nation, the contemplation of the nation, the faith and integrity of the nation is safe today, at its core is the great austerity of the Sikh Gurus," PM Modi said in his virtual address.

"Guru Tegh Bahadur's valour and his sacrifice against Aurangzeb teaches us how the country fights against terror and religious fanaticism. Similarly, the life of the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib is also a living example of tenacity and sacrifice at every step," said PM Modi.

Emphasising on the "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" mantra, the Prime Minister said, "From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kohima, the whole country is dreaming together, striving for their accomplishment together. Today, the goal of the country is the revival of a new and capable India," he further said.

He also lauded the contributions made by gurdwaras during the difficult corona time. "The way our gurdwaras took up the responsibility of service in the difficult times of Corona, it is a symbol of Guru Saheb's grace and his ideals," said PM Modi.

He also said that access to Kartarpur Gurdwara was made possible by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

"The countrymen had been wishing for easy access to Kartarpur Sahib for decades. In 2019, it was our government that completed its construction," he said.

"More recently, we have been successful in bringing the swaroops of the respected Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan to India. What can be a greater experience of Guru's grace than this?" said PM Modi.

"When I went to the US a few months ago, it returned more than 150 historical objects to India, which were taken from here. There is also a peshkabja or small sword, on which the name of Guru Hargobind ji is written in Persian. Our own government also got the good fortune to bring it back," he added.

The Prime Minister also talked about the historical importance of Gurdwara Lakhpat Sahib.

"Gurdwara Lakhpat Sahib has been a witness to every movement of time. Today, as I connect with this holy place, I am reminded of how Lakhpat Sahib has seen storms in the past," said PM Modi.

The gurdwara had suffered damages during the 2001 earthquake.

"Once upon a time, this place was a major centre for trade to other countries. After the 2001 earthquake, I had the privilege of serving this holy place by Guru's grace. I remember, that at that time, artisans from different parts of the country preserved the original glory of this place," he further said.

"Guruvani was inscribed on the walls here with the ancient writing style. This project was honoured by UNESCO," said the Prime Minister.

Every year, from December 23 to December 25, Sikh Sangat of Gujarat celebrate the Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib.

Guru Nanak Dev ji had stayed at Lakhpat during the course of his travels. Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib has his relics including wooden footwear and palki (cradle) as well as manuscripts and markings scripts of Gurmukhi.