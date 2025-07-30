Withdraw notification to acquire Bitra island: Lakshadweep MP in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Lakshadweep member of Parliament (MP) Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed questioned the acquisition of Bitra island for defence and strategic use in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, terming it as “ill conceived”, and asked the Centre to withdraw the plan immediately. MPs attend the Lok Sabha proceedings during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Wednesday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Sayeed said the government does not have any compensation plan for the residents of Bitra, which is the smallest island in Lakshadweep, and added that the defence acquisition would affect the massive lagoon there, which serves as the largest economic zone for the fishermen from the entire archipelago.

“I represent Lakshadweep constituency which is a Scheduled Tribe area. It’s socially and economically backward and now there is a notification which has been issued by the Revenue Department of Lakshadweep which talks about acquiring Bitra Island, which is the smallest island in Lakshadweep, not more than a kilometre and not having more than 500 people living there,” Sayeed said.

“But, it has the largest economic zone because the lagoon of Bitra Island is the largest in terms of area. It’s bigger than any island in Lakshadweep. Fishermen from all the islands go camp there, fish and it’s a big economic opportunity for them,” he added.

Further, Sayeed said: the pretext on which the Revenue department is acquiring this land is national security. “For the last so many decades, after independence, we have never had any issue of national security, Sir. For national security, Bitra already has a Coast Guard unit and a Navy unit.

“My humble suggestion through you, Sir, to the government is that immediately this notification should be withdrawn which is an ill-conceived plan which does not have any compensation for those who are already existing there. I urge the government that it should be withdrawn,” he told the Chair.

HT reported on July 20 that Lakshadweep administration was moving to acquire the entire Bitra island for transfer to India’s defence and strategic agencies, triggering fears among residents about displacement from their traditional fishing grounds.

A notification issued on July 11 by the territory’s revenue department for a social impact assessment cited the island’s “strategic location, national security relevance and inherent logistical and administrative challenges associated with civilian habitation” as justification for the takeover.

HT reported that the acquisition would affect Bitra’s 350 residents, who depend on fishing and coconut cultivation, and impact a crucial 45-sq km lagoon area used by fishermen from across the archipelago.