Woman beaten to death in Delhi's Burari after she objected to being touched

A woman in her 20s was allegedly beaten to death by a man after she objected to him touching her in North Delhi's Burari area last week, police said on Saturday.

Police said that after finding the woman's body, they looked for CCTV footage and witnesses. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

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According to the police, the incident took place on the night of November 7, and the woman's body was found near a vacant plot on November 8 in the Burari area. The accused, identified as Pramod Singh, was arrested on Friday.

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According to the police, the local shopkeepers found the woman lying by the roadside in an unstable condition. Officials said the accused was passing through the area when he spotted the woman.

"As per our probe and questioning, he lifted the woman and took her to a vacant plot nearby. However, the woman objected to him touching her, and an argument broke out between the two. The argument soon turned into a fight. The accused has told us he lost his temper and hit the woman with an object multiple times, killing her," a senior police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that after finding the woman's body, they looked for CCTV footage and witnesses. The accused was identified and was subsequently arrested on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that after finding the woman's body, they looked for CCTV footage and witnesses. The accused was identified and was subsequently arrested on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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