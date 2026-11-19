Police here released the image of a tattoo on a girl's arm on Thursday, a day after her body was found in a garbage pile in the city's Premnagar area, police, an officer said.

The body of the woman, aged between 25 and 30, is yet to be identified. (Representational image)

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A car spotted in CCTV footage from the area is also under investigation.

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The body of the woman, aged between 25 and 30 and still to be identified, was found in a garbage heap in the Jamunwala area with deep wounds on her face and neck.

Police said, prima facie, it appeared that the woman was murdered elsewhere, and her body was dumped in Jamunwala to mislead investigators.

Also read: Man learns of wife's affair, she and lover kill him in Dehradun; body found in forested area

During the investigation, the police spotted a suspicious car passing by on the night of November 17 in the area where the woman's body was found.

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{{^usCountry}} Four police teams have been formed to track down the perpetrator(s). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four police teams have been formed to track down the perpetrator(s). {{/usCountry}}