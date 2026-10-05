Man learns of wife's affair, she and lover kill him in Dehradun; body found in forested area

A 30-year-old woman and her 23-year-old lover were arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering her 38-year-old labourer husband after he learnt of their affair in Dehradun district, police said. According to police, the body of Madan Mukhiya, 38, a labourer and resident of Saharsa, was recovered from a forested area in Manduwala, Premnagar (ANI/File representative image)

The accused, Lallan Sharma, 23, from Saharsa in Bihar who lives in Premnagar area in the district, was arrested along with the wife of the deceased man, Meena Devi, 30, also from Saharsa, police said.

Body recovered from forested area According to police, the body of Madan Mukhiya, 38, a labourer and resident of Saharsa, was recovered from a forested area in Manduwala, Premnagar, on Saturday. The body bore injuries to the neck caused by a sharp-edged weapon, police said, adding that a knife allegedly used in the crime was also recovered.

SSP Pramendra Dobhal said: “We arrested the accused near Bala Sundari Temple. During questioning, he confessed and disclosed the involvement of the deceased’s wife. Meena Devi was subsequently arrested”.