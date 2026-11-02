Woman found murdered inside hotel room in Faridabad, suspect on the run

A 35-year-old woman was found murdered in a hotel room in Faridabad’s Ballabhgarh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said police.

Police said that the suspect who was staying in the room with the victim, was on the run. (Representative file photo)

They said that the suspect who was staying in the room with the victim, was on the run. Police said preliminary investigations indicate that she was strangled to death as there were injury marks on her neck.

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Police said the victim was identified as Chandni Devi, a native of Kharagpur in Bihar’s Munger district. She lived in rented accommodation at Gadpuri in Palwal. Her husband worked in a private firm in Bengaluru while the couple’s children lived in Munger.

Investigators said that the victim and a suspect named Shekhar, 39, had booked the room from 10am on Saturday by identifying themselves as a married couple.

They said that the duo had also gone out after lunch which was the last time hotel employees had seen them together.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, it was on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when one of the hotel employees found the door of their room open. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, it was on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when one of the hotel employees found the door of their room open. {{/usCountry}}

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Inspector Umesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Ballabhgarh City police station, said that the employee went inside to find the woman lying on the bed.

“He tried to seek a response from the woman from a distance. When she didn’t respond, he went nearby and shook her. At this time, he panicked as the woman’s body was cold and she didn’t respond. He immediately alerted the management about the scenario,” he said.

Kumar said that the manager rang the police control room after which multiple teams of investigators and forensic experts reached the spot.

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“She was rushed to the government hospital in Ballabgarh but doctors declared her dead,” he said.

Investigators said that with the help of the documents she had provided at the hotel, her family was contacted when it surfaced that the suspect, named Shekhar, was not her husband.

They said that the woman’s husband was in Bengaluru and her family members back in Bihar were alerted about her death and they are expected to reach Faridabad by Monday evening.

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Meanwhile, on the complaint of the hotel manager, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the suspect impersonating the woman’s husband under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Ballabhgarh City police station on Sunday.

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The inspector said that the identity documents submitted by the suspect Shekhar for the booking purpose were being verified.

“He is the prime suspect in the murder case and will be arrested soon. The body will be handed over to the family after an autopsy in which the exact cause of death will be clear,” he added.