Woman resists sexual assault bid, thrown from moving train in Vellore

A 36-year-old pregnant woman was pushed from a moving train after she allegedly resisted a man’s attempt to sexually assault her on the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express on Thursday night, police officers aware of the matter said on Friday. The 31-year-old accused, who has been arrested, was out on bail after being arrested for the murder of a woman in Chennai in April last year. He was previously booked under the Goondas Act in 2022. (Representational image)

The 31-year-old accused, who has been arrested, was out on bail after being arrested for the murder of a woman in Chennai in April last year. He was previously booked under the Goondas Act in 2022, they added.

The survivor, who is four-month pregnant, suffered fractures to her hand and leg, and sustained a head injury. She is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital, police said.

“The woman was on her way to visit her mother at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity. “She was travelling alone in the women’s compartment when the accused, identified as K Hemraj, attacked her. He had boarded the train at Jolarpet railway station and got down at the next station after pushing her off,” the officer added.

“About six other women were in the compartment but they had deboarded the train before reaching Jolarpet,” the police officer said.

Speaking to the media from the hospital, the survivor said, “The man kept to himself and was quiet for about half an hour before he tried to pull my dress. I resisted his attempts which led to a fight between us where he pulled me by my hair, dragged me to the door and pushed me outside.”

The injured woman was noticed by local residents and passengers near the railway tracks, who alerted the railway police. Police admitted her to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore.

One of the women who rescued her said that it was around 11pm when they spotted her. “She told us clearly that a man pushed her out from the train. The line man called her husband and he told us she was pregnant. We waited with her till an ambulance arrived,” the woman added.

The government railway police tracked down the accused after combing through CCTV footage.

A political slugfest broke out in the state after the case came to light on Friday. The ruling DMK’s ally, Congress, called for armed policemen to be stationed at all railway stations.

Requesting anonymity, a DMK leader said, “It is shocking and unfortunate that these sexual crimes happen. We are acting swiftly with immediate arrests being made in all the cases. The opposition should not politicise it.”

Leader of opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) also called for a strict legal action. “Women in Tamil Nadu cannot walk safely on the road, go to school, colleges, workplaces or travel alone by train,” EPS said. “This continuation of atrocities is an extension of the DMK government’s failure.”

Listing all the recent cases of sexual assault in the state, BJP state president K Annamalai said, “Not a day goes by without sexual crimes against women. The DMK’s habit of running an unruly government has led to anti-social elements having no fear of the law or police.”