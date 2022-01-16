Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman tortured with cigarettes, raped in Madhya Pradesh, husband among 5 arrested

The woman, hailing from Chhattisgarh, got married to an Indore-based man after meeting him on a matrimonial site, police said
The alleged gang-rape occurred at a farmhouse under the Shipra police station area of Indore between November 2019 and October 2021. (Representational image)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 11:47 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Indore: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and tortured by her husband and four of his friends in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, police said on Sunday, adding that five accused were arrested.

The woman claimed that she was brutalised by her husband and others who performed unnatural sex and also singed her private parts with cigarettes. They also threatened to kill her when she resisted the sexual assault, an official said quoting the FIR.The alleged gang-rape occurred at a farmhouse under the Shipra police station area of Indore between November 2019 and October 2021, the official said.

He said the woman, hailing from Chhattisgarh, got married to an Indore-based man after meeting him on a matrimonial site. However, the man is already married, the police sub-inspector said.

The complainant told the police that she somehow escaped from the farmhouse and travelled to her parent’s home in Chhattisgarh. But one of the accused men followed her there intending to harm her, the official added.

Five men, including the victim’s husband, were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and were arrested from various areas of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

