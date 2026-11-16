Woman’s body found on pyre in Loni; police scan CCTV to trace suspects’ car

Police are trying to identify two cars seen near a cremation ground in Loni on the night a woman’s body was found on a pyre, police said on Monday.

Police have also spoken to local residents and cremation ground staff. (Representational)

The body of the unidentified woman, believed to be about 27, was found at the cremation ground near Banthla Canal on November 4.

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“During the investigation, we found that two suspicious cars were moving near the cremation ground around the time the body was brought there. One later headed towards Delhi and the other towards Mustafabad, Loni. Police teams are using CCTV footage, electronic surveillance and local information to trace the cars,” said Amardeep Maurya, ACP, Loni Border Circle.

ACP Maurya earlier said an injury on the right side of the face had blood, while “there was another injury mark on throat which seems to be a ligature mark. Such marks appear in cases of suicide or strangulation”, HT reported on November 6.

Police have also spoken to local residents and cremation ground staff. Officials said the people who brought the body did not buy wood at the site, suggesting they had brought it with them.

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{{^usCountry}} “The woman was cremated as unidentified 72 hours after her body was found, in accordance with the procedure. Her photographs and DNA samples have also been preserved,” Maurya added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The woman was cremated as unidentified 72 hours after her body was found, in accordance with the procedure. Her photographs and DNA samples have also been preserved,” Maurya added. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said that four to five police teams are investigating the case.

According to the police, the case came to light after an earthmover driver saw people with the body on a pyre at the cremation ground. They fled before he could identify them, police added.

Police said the body was found unburnt on a pyre around 8.30pm, with blood and injury marks on the right side of her face.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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