Suspects leave behind woman’s body on pyre in Loni’s cremation ground

Ghaziabad: Police have launched an investigation into an incident in which some people allegedly left behind an unidentified woman’s body with injury marks at a cremation ground near Loni Border late Wednesday evening, officials said on Thursday. Senior officials said the incident came to light after a driver of an earthmover spotted some people with the body that was kept on a pyre in the cremation ground. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the victim is aged about 27 years and her body carried a critical injury mark between the right side of the face and back of the head. Upon visual examination, another mark was found on her neck.

Senior officials said the incident came to light after a driver of an earthmover spotted some people with the body that was kept on a pyre in the cremation ground, located near the Behta canal area, late evening.

“When the driver went closer, the people fled leaving the body behind. They were trying to perform cremation secretly. Thereafter, police were informed, and a team rushed to the spot,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Amardeep Maurya.

Police found the body was placed on a pile of wood, and someone was allegedly trying to get it cremated around 8.30pm, said officials.

ACP Maurya said an injury on the right side of the facehad blood, while “there was another injury mark on throat which seems to be a ligature mark. Such marks appear in cases of suicide or strangulation”.

“The body was seized and sent for autopsy to be conducted. It will help us ascertain the actual cause of her death. Meanwhile, teams have been formed to establish the identity of the woman in nearby areas and also to find out who people who brought the body to the cremation ground but fled,” the officer added.

Police are trying to scan CCTV footage to establish the route through which the body was brought to the cremation ground, said officials.

Several teams were trying to trace the identity of the woman in the nearby areas in Loni Border, and local police stations have also been alerted about the incident and discovery of the body, they added.