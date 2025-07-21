'Won't allow it': Mamata Banerjee claims BJP planning SIR-like exercise in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was planning an exercise similar to Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. Mamata also alleged that the BJP and EC were “conspiring against Bengal”.(PTI)

Addressing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Martyrs' Day rally, Banerjee said that she would not allow an SIR-like exercise in Bengal.

The SIR of the electoral rolls in Bihar, ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, was announced by the Election Commission on June 24.

The poll body had on Thursday said that 94.68% of electors in Bihar had been covered under the SIR, which will end on July 25. The Opposition parties have raised concerns on the exercise, which is expected to extend to all states.

Mamata also alleged that the BJP and EC were “conspiring against Bengal”, adding that they want to remove Bengalis from the voter list.

Mamata's jibe at Assam CM Himanta: ‘Cannot handle his own state’

At the rally, Mamata also took a jibe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying he “cannot properly handle his own state”. The TMC supremo also said that Himanta is “meddling” in the affairs of Bengal.

Mamata also questioned the Assam government on the NRC notice sent to a West Bengal farmer. “Who has authorised BJP govt in Assam to send NRC notices to residents of Bengal?"Mamata asked.

A 50-year-old farmer from Bengal's Cooch Behar district had received a notice from the Foreigners Tribunal in Assam’s Kamrup district. The notice directed the farmer to submit valid documents to prove he was not an “illegal migrant or foreigner”.

Mamata urges TMC workers to take out protest rallies against BJP's ‘attacks on Bengalis'

Mamata also urged the TMC workers to take out protest rallies every weekend after July 27 against BJP's “attacks on Bengalis”.

The West Bengal CM also claimed that the BJP had “unleashed terror” on Bengalis and their language, warning that their resistance would reach Delhi if this continues.

Mamata further alleged that Bengalis in BJP-ruled states were being harassed. She said that the TMC's fight would continue till the BJP was ousted from the Centre