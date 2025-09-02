‘World trusts India, ready to build semiconductors’ future with India': PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the Semicon India Conference on Tuesday, said the world trusts and believes in India and is ready to build the future of semiconductors with it, signalling that the country is poised to play a leading role in the global semiconductor ecosystem. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of 'Semicon India 2025' at Yashobhoomi, in New Delhi.(@NarendraModi/X)

PM Narendra Modi said his government will soon launch the “next generation of reforms” to further boost the sector. “The day is not far when the world will say: Designed in India, Made in India, and Trusted by World,” the prime minister said, adding that even the “smallest chip made in India will drive the biggest change in the world".

Speaking on policy initiatives, Modi announced that India is working on a Critical Minerals Mission to meet the growing demand for rare earths and other resources essential for semiconductor manufacturing.

“Oil was black gold, but chips are diamonds,” he said, underlining the strategic importance of the industry.

On the occasion, Modi also revealed that since 2021, the government has approved 10 semiconductor projects with investments worth USD 18 billion, calling it a testimony to global confidence in India’s potential.

Modi also pointed to India’s economic performance amid global headwinds, noting that the country recorded 7.8 per cent growth in April-June 2025, outperforming expectations. “This shows the resilience of our economy and the opportunities India offers to the world,” he said.