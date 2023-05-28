‘Wrong and condemnable’: Delhi CM Kejriwal slams police action on protesting wrestlers

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday slammed the Delhi Police action against the protesting wrestlers on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new parliament complex. Security personnel detain wrestler Sakshi Malik during wrestlers' protest march towards new Parliament building, in New Delhi.(PTI)

“Such behaviour against athletes who brought laurels to the country is extremely wrong and condemnable”, the Aam Aadmi Party convenor tweeted.

Kejriwal joined opposition leaders in criticising the police action against top wrestlers who were detained while trying to march towards the new parliament building.



West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted,"Strongly condemn the way Delhi Police manhandled Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers. It’s shameful our champions are treated in this manner. Democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent. I demand they be immediately released by police. I stand by our wrestlers".

The wrestlers were pushed into buses and taken to different unknown locations. The Delhi Police personnel cleared the protest site at Jantar Mantar by removing cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers.



ALSO READ: Opposition leaders condemn police action against wrestlers: ‘country is watching’

“This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us!”, Sakshi Malik wrote on Twitter with a video of police action against her and fellow wrestlers.

Chaos ensued at Jantar Mantar as the wrestlers and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when Vinesh Phogat, her cousin Sangeeta Phogat and Malik began to breach the barricades.

"They have been detained for violating law and order. We will take legal action after inquiry in due course of time," Deependra Pathak, Special CP, Law and Order, told PTI.

Security had been beefed up at Jantar Mantar after the protesting wrestlers called for a women ‘Mahapanchayar’ before the new parliament building. The agitating wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON