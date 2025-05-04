Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yoga guru, Padma Shri awardee Swami Sivananda dies at 128 in Varanasi

ByHT News Desk
May 04, 2025 11:50 AM IST

Swami Sivananda Saraswati was born in British India's Sylhet district (now in Bangladesh) and lost his mother and father at age 6.

Yoga guru and Padma Shri awardee Swami Sivananda Saraswati passed away on Sunday at the age of 128 in Varanasi.

In 2022, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred him with the Padma Shri award for his contribution to the field of yoga.(@TheJoeNazar/X)
In 2022, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred him with the Padma Shri award for his contribution to the field of yoga.(@TheJoeNazar/X)

Swami Sivananda Saraswati was born on 8 August 1897 in British India's Sylhet district (now in Bangladesh) and lost his mother and father at age 6.

After finishing his parents' final rites, he was brought to Guruji's ashram in Nabadwip (West Bengal) and raised by Guru Omkaranand Goswami. Without formal school education, he was imparted with all practical and spiritual wisdom, including Yoga.

Swami Sivananda has reportedly served 400 to 600 beggars affected by leprosy by meeting them in their hutments.

In 2019, he was honoured with the Yoga Ratna Award in Bengaluru. In 2022, President Ram Nath Kovind also gave him the Padma Shri award for his contribution to the field of yoga.

Several reports during the Maha Kumbh mela 2025 claimed that Swami Sivananda Saraswati has been attending the world's largest religious gathering for the past 100 years.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief at his demise and hailed Swamiji's contribution to Yoga.

“The demise of Kashi's renowned yoga guru 'Padma Shri' Swami Shivanand ji, who made an unparalleled contribution in the field of 'Yoga', is extremely sad. Humble tribute to him! Your spiritual practice and life of yoga are a great inspiration for the entire society. You dedicated your entire life to the expansion of yoga. I pray to Baba Vishwanath to grant salvation to the departed soul and give strength to his bereaved followers to bear this immense sorrow,” Adityanath wrote on X.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow shortly.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Yoga guru, Padma Shri awardee Swami Sivananda dies at 128 in Varanasi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On