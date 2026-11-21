The last rites of Savitri Devi (91), mother of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, were performed with traditional rituals at the Namami Gange cremation ghat at Chandi Ghat in Uttarakhand on Saturday, in the presence of family members, seers, Akhada representatives and senior political leaders.

Last rites of Savitri Devi,mother of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath being performed at Chandi Ghat on Saturday in Haridwar (HT Photo) more less

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Yogi Adityanath’s youngest brother, Mahendra Singh Bisht, lit the funeral pyre.

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Earlier in the day, Savitri Devi’s mortal remains were taken in a funeral procession from her residence in Panchur village in Pauri Garhwal to Chandi Ghat in Haridwar via the Lakshman Jhula-Kandi motor road. Villagers and local residents paid floral tributes along the route.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary, UP ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Brijesh Singh, several cabinet ministers from both states, Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, and Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mahendra Bhatt were among the political leaders present at the ghat.

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“It is a deeply emotional moment for Yogi Adityanath and his entire family. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and pray for peace to the departed soul,” the Uttarakhand CM said.

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{{^usCountry}} “A mother holds a status equivalent to God. We pray for eternal peace to the departed soul,” Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, describing her demise as an irreparable loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A mother holds a status equivalent to God. We pray for eternal peace to the departed soul,” Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, describing her demise as an irreparable loss. {{/usCountry}}

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Uttarakhand chief secretary Anand Bardhan, additional director general of police AP Anshuman, inspector general (Garhwal) Rajeev Swaroop, Kumbh Mela officer Sonika, Haridwar district magistrate Mayur Dixit, and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bhullar were also present.

Office-bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, including its president Mahant Ravindra Puri, and representatives of all 13 akhadas also paid their respects.

Noted spiritual leaders present included yoga guru Swami Ramdev, Paramarth Niketan head Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Mahant Ravindra Puri of Mahanirvani Akhada, Swami Lalitanand Giri, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, and Baba Hathyogi.

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Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Yogi Adityanath and expressed his condolences over her demise.

“The passing of Smt. Savitri Devi Ji, the mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji, is deeply saddening. A mother’s passing is a loss in life that can never be made up for,” Union home minister Amit Shah said in an X post.