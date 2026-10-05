‘You are brilliant, bold, brave’: Top court judge Ujjal Bhuyan praises NALSAR students weeks after CJI row

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who once served as Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law, praised the institution's students, calling them “brilliant”, “bold” and “brave” at a recent event.

Supreme Court of India Judge, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan delivers a keynote lecture in Guwahati, Assam, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. (PTI)

His remarks come weeks after a section of NALSAR students opposed the proposed invitation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the chief guest at their convocation, triggering a controversy that eventually reached the Supreme Court.

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Speaking at the valedictory session of the 19th Justice Bodh Raj Sawhney Memorial Moot Court Competition, Justice Bhuyan said he could be “legitimately proud” of the students.

“You have shown to the country and the world what a university student that too, a student of law should be like. You are brilliant. You are bold and you are brave,” news agency PTI quoted Bhuyan as saying.

He went on to praise NALSAR's faculty, saying, “You have performed your duties admirably; you have done what a university teacher is expected to do”.

Bhuyan also praised Vice-Chancellor Professor Srikrishna Deva Rao, saying he had led the university well. “It was during my tenure as the Chancellor that Professor Rao was appointed as the Vice Chancellor. I must say that he has led the University admirably. He has not let the teachers and the students down,” Live Law quoted the top court judge as saying.

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{{^usCountry}} Justice Bhuyan, however, did not directly refer to the CJI controversy or the subsequent action taken by the Bar Council of India. NALSAR-CJI controversy and BCI {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Justice Bhuyan, however, did not directly refer to the CJI controversy or the subsequent action taken by the Bar Council of India. NALSAR-CJI controversy and BCI {{/usCountry}}

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The row erupted after a section of NALSAR students objected to the proposed invitation of CJI Surya Kant as the chief guest for their convocation. The students had raised concerns over remarks made by the CJI during proceedings on a plea concerning alleged police excesses during student protests in Delhi.

On July 23, 70 members of the outgoing LLB batch submitted a representation against the proposed invitation. Students from other batches later joined in, expressing solidarity with the campaign.

What began as a student protest soon drew a strong response from BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra. On August 13, he directed State Bar Councils not to enrol graduates from NALSAR's 2026 batch until further orders.

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The BCI's action then took the controversy to the apex court. On August 14, the court directed that no punitive action be taken against NALSAR students or faculty members over the campaign.

The same bench also questioned the BCI's intervention, saying it had “no business” interfering with the students' right to protest.

The court clarified that while the BCI can prescribe and enforce standards of legal education in accordance with law and applicable regulations, “it cannot, however, take disciplinary action against a law student.”

BCI chairman's apology

After SC rap, Manan Kumar Mishra apologised to the law students, saying he “sincerely regrets and apologises” if anything related to the row, including his words or letter, had hurt their feelings.

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Mishra acknowledged that the developments surrounding the controversy had caused “concern and anguish” among a section of the student community.

He said students who felt hurt or upset had the right to be heard with “patience, sensitivity and respect”.

“If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same,” the BCI chairman said.