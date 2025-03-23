‘You rose to power promising secular rule’: Muslim body declines Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Iftaar invite

A prominent Muslim body in Bihar, Imarat Shariah, has declined chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Iftaar invitation, citing his support for the Waqf Bill. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offers sewaiyan (a traditional sweet dish) to children after the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, 2019. (PTI FILE )

The organisation, which claims to have followers across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, shared a letter rejecting the invite for the event at the chief minister’s residence on Sunday.

In its letter, the Imarat Shariah said, “A decision has been taken not to attend the government (sarkaari) Iftaar on March 23... This decision has been taken in view of your support for the Waqf Bill, which threatens to worsen the economic and educational backwardness of Muslims.”

The organisation accused Kumar of betraying his promise of a secular rule, alleging that his alliance with the BJP and support for the Waqf Bill contradict his commitments.

“You rose to power promising a secular (dharm-nirapeksh) rule in which minorities' rights were protected. But your alliance with the BJP and your support for a legislation that is unconstitutional and illogical, militates against your stated commitments.”

Calling the chief minister’s Iftaar gathering "tokenism," the Imarat Shariah stated, "Your government's indifference towards concerns of Muslims render meaningless such formal gatherings."

There was no immediate reaction from Kumar or his party, JD(U), which has traditionally relied on a section of Muslim votes, highlighting the leader’s “secular” credentials.

The party governs Bihar in alliance with the BJP, both at the Centre and the state, where assembly elections are due later this year.

What is Waqf Bill 2024

Why are Muslims protesting against the Waqf Bill 2024?



The BJP-led Union government is expected to reintroduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament next week during the second phase of the Budget Session.

Originally proposed in August last year, the bill cleared scrutiny by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) without incorporating amendments suggested by Opposition MPs. Its reintroduction is likely to trigger strong opposition, both inside and outside Parliament.

The bill aims to eliminate the 'waqf by user' provision, which recognises a property as Waqf if it has been used for religious or charitable purposes over a long period, even without official records. Additionally, it restricts a Muslim from creating Waqf within the first five years of converting to Islam.

The bill limits the authority of Waqf Tribunals and allows appeals against their orders in the high court within 90 days. It also eliminates the position of a Muslim law expert from the tribunal panel.

A key point of contention in the bill is the proposed change to ownership rules, which could affect historical mosques, dargahs, and graveyards managed by the waqf board.

Muslim scholars say many of these properties have been used by Muslims for generations but lack formal documentation, as they were often donated orally or without legal records long ago.

The Waqf Act of 1954 recognised such properties under the “waqf by user” provision. However, the new bill removes this, raising concerns over the future of numerous waqf properties.

With PTI inputs