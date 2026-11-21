The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday escalated its confrontation with Meta, issuing a seven-day ultimatum to the social media giant over alleged restrictions on accounts and posts critical of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Indian Youth Congress issued a seven-day ultimatum to Meta over alleged restrictions on accounts and posts critical of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI/ Representational) more less

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The warning follows allegations by Youth Congress leaders that Meta suspended or restricted Instagram accounts and removed posts belonging to key functionaries, including IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma.

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In a post on X, the Congress’ youth front called on Meta to “grow a spine” and operate as a neutral platform.

“You don't get to decide who Indians support, who they criticise or what they say. Grow a spine. Restore the restricted accounts & posts…..Otherwise, see you in the courts, on the streets, and at your offices too,” the IYC wrote.

There was no immediate reaction from Meta regarding the IYC ultimatum.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Telangana Youth Congress workers, led by state president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy, entered the premises of Meta's Hyderabad office, carrying placards and raising slogans against alleged censorship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Telangana Youth Congress workers, led by state president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy, entered the premises of Meta's Hyderabad office, carrying placards and raising slogans against alleged censorship. {{/usCountry}}

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Videos circulating online showed protesters moving through corridors and near a cafeteria area.

Allegations that the protesters vandalised the office have also come in. Around 20 to 21 protesters were taken into preventive custody by police and released after roughly three hours, news agency ANI reported.

Similar demonstrations were reported by Youth Congress units in other cities, including Mumbai, where protesters also burnt a poster of IT and I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Gurugram.

Opposition figures, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, weighed in on the row, urging Meta to "do business, not politics."

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The Youth Congress claimed late Friday that the suspended accounts of its leaders had been restored shortly after the street protests.

BJP slams Congress

The BJP on Saturday said the Congress was a "party of goons" that promoted vandalism after alleged vandalism at Meta offices by Indian Youth Congress workers.

Posting a video on X, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that Indian Youth Congress workers not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad but also flaunted the incident on social media.

"Congress is a party of goons! Goons of Indian Youth Congress not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad, they are also flaunting it on social media," he said.

He also recalled the protest by Youth Congress workers at the India AI Impact Summit in the national capital, alleging that they had "insulted" India by barging into the event and staging a shirtless protest.

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"Recall how they insulted India at the World AI Summit by barging naked at the summit! Rahul Gandhi's party, Congress, is a party of goons," he said.

"This is the Congress Model: Vandalise offices of private companies!" he added.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Bhandari said this was why India was a "fragile five economy" when the party was in power.

"Every Indian who believes in growth should oppose Congress vandalism!" he said.