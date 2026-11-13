Youth dies after assault over firecracker dispute in Pune’s Viman Nagar: Police

A 22-year-old man died on Thursday while undergoing treatment after he was allegedly assaulted with wooden sticks by a group of men following an argument over bursting firecrackers in Pune’s Viman Nagar on November 8.

The deceased, identified as Aman Sameer Shaikh, a resident of Lohegaon Road, had sustained serious injuries in the assault. (Representative file photo)

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The deceased, identified as Aman Sameer Shaikh, a resident of Lohegaon Road, had sustained serious injuries in the assault and was admitted to hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday afternoon.

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Four people and a minor were detained in connection with the case. Murder charges have been added against six of the accused, while efforts are on to trace the remaining suspects. The arrested accused have been identified.

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According to police, the incident took place around 9:30pm on November 8 outside Rose Garden Society on Kaira Road. Aman and his friends were bursting firecrackers near the society when some youngsters bursting crackers nearby allegedly caused them to land close to the group.

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{{^usCountry}} Aman asked them to burst the crackers at a distance, triggering an argument. The group allegedly abused him, and when he objected, they physically assaulted him before attacking him with a wooden stick picked up from the roadside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aman asked them to burst the crackers at a distance, triggering an argument. The group allegedly abused him, and when he objected, they physically assaulted him before attacking him with a wooden stick picked up from the roadside. {{/usCountry}}

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“The victim sustained serious injuries to his head, back, hands and face. His friends initially took him to a private hospital before shifting him to Sassoon General Hospital, where doctors performed surgery. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday afternoon,” said Nitin Rathod, police sub-inspector.

Based on a complaint lodged by his father, Sameer Shaikh, Vimantal police had initially registered an attempt to murder case against 11 people. Following Aman’s death, murder charges were added against six accused.