Ludhiana: 2 brothers beat U’khand man to death over ‘harassing wife’, one held

A 24-year-old man was beaten to death with wooden logs by two brothers in Samrala on Monday, after one of them suspected him of harassing his wife, police said. The accused allegedly dragged the victim into their rented accommodation and assaulted him until he succumbed to his injuries. One of the brothers was arrested soon after the murder, while the other remains absconding, the police added. Police are examining circumstances that led to the murder. (HT File)

The deceased, identified as Raj Kumar, alias Raju, a native of Uttarakhand, was living in Bhaurle village and working as a driver at a private factory.

According to police, the accused, Jaswinder Singh and his younger brother Kuldeep Singh, confronted Raj on Diwali following Jaswinder’s suspicion that Raj was harassing his wife.

According to Samrala station house officer (SHO) Pavitar Singh, Jaswinder was returning from his ancestral village, Chava, on Monday when he accidentally had an encounter with Raj and an argument ensued between them.

“Preliminary probe reveals the situation took a violent turn when Kuldeep also reached the spot. The brothers overpowered Raj, dragged him into their rented accommodation and repeatedly struck him with wooden logs. They continued beating him until he died,” the SHO said.

Local people found the body the following morning and informed police. A team led by SHO Pavitar Singh reached the spot and recovered the body.

“Jaswinder was arrested soon after the incident on Monday and his younger brother Kuldeep, who works as a confectioner, is on the run. Police teams are conducting raids at suspected hideouts to apprehend him. We are also examining the circumstances that led to the murder and collecting evidence to establish the sequence of events,” the SHO added.