A passenger’s social media post about finding a large bolt in food served aboard a Vande Bharat train prompted a response from Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Authorities responded by stating that action has been taken against the service provider. A picture of a Vande Bharat meal shared by a passenger. (X/@SamKodial) more

“A large bolt found in Vada in the Vande Bharath meal while travelling from Bengaluru to Belagavi today. This is a huge lapse in food quality,” X user Samarth Kodial wrote. He urged Indian Railways and IRCTC to look into the matter.

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The man completed the post with visuals of the meal. One of them is a video showing a half-eaten vada on a plate, with a rusty bolt beside it.