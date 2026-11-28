Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. (Scott Wachter-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect)

Luka Doncic had a brush-up with a fan on November 27 as the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the San Antonio Spurs 99-96. Doncic was heading off the court when a fan appeared to push him.

The video shows Doncic heading into the tunnel, when he appears to throw something at a woman in the stands. Reports suggest he threw his elbow band. However, he returns to retrieve it. At this time, the man next to her hands him the object and then proceeds to shove him.

Doncic explained, “I just threw my wristband like I do almost every game, and then I heard she didn't want it, so I went back to grab it, and he just pushed me, and then I gave it to somebody else.”

When Doncic is pushed, his teammate intervenes. Security arrives promptly as well. The fan and Doncic appear to exchange words, as the video further shows.

The name of the male fan is not known yet.

Doncic led all scorers with 31 points, with Reaves adding 21, Collin Sexton hitting for 12, and Walker Kessler amassing 10 points and 13 rebounds. LaRavia also finished with 10 points. Doncic also led all scorers before halftime with 19 points, while Castle had 10 to pace the Spurs.

People react to Luka Doncic's video Several people reacted to Doncic's video. One person remarked, “The fans husband was offended and shoved Luka. What is going on??”. Another said, “WILD SCENE on the way to the locker room. Fans say Luka Dončić tossed a wristband toward a fan on his way to the locker room, went back to get it, and an angry Spurs fan responded by shoving him.”

EssentiallySports remarked, “Luka Dončić really can't catch a break with these kinds of on-court moments in the ongoing NBA season.”

The incident appeared to leave people with split opinions. “Luka Doncic throwing his armband at that older was woman was disgraceful. He needs to grow up already. Anyone defending him is embarrassing themselves,” one said. Another, meanwhile, wrote, “And since everyone hates Luka right now because of a clip taken out of context they’re definitely going to go after him, good lord. Luka Dončić, sleep easy I’ve got your back.”

Doncic and the Lakers next play Memphis Grizzlies on November 30.