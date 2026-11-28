Chennai, The AIADMK expelled six party members, including two IT wing office-bearers from Coimbatore Suburban Central district, from all posts and primary membership for violating party discipline. AIADMK expels six Coimbatore functionaries for 'anti-party activities' more

In a statement dated November 27, AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the immediate removal of the six functionaries, stating that they had acted contrary to the party's policies, principles, and bylaws in a manner that disrupted discipline and brought disrepute to the organisation.

Those expelled are M R Sabari Vikram , R Sureshkumar Das , P Venugopal , J Bharathkumar , A Sekar , and G Prabhakaran .

Palaniswami directed party cadres not to maintain any contact with the expelled members.

According to local media reports, the expelled members are supporters of former minister and Thondamuthur MLA S P Velumani who had posted views against Palaniswami on social media.

The disciplinary action comes two days after the AIADMK issued a directive on November 25 requiring party members to obtain Palaniswami's prior approval before making statements to the media or posting on social media.

It follows a public exchange between Palaniswami and Velumani over calls to re-induct expelled leaders ahead of upcoming Assembly bypolls.

Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore airport on November 21, Palaniswami brushed aside Velumani's suggestion to bring back expelled leaders, including V K Sasikala, describing Velumani as "merely one among the party's two crore members".

Responding the next day, Velumani thanked Palaniswami for counting him among the two crore workers and reminded him that grassroots cadres had elevated him to the post of general secretary.

Velumani said his call for unity reflected the sentiment of party workers and noted that former leaders including V K Sasikala, T T V Dhinakaran, O Panneerselvam, R Vaithilingam, Minister K A Sengottaiyan, and Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar had earlier expressed willingness to remain in or return to the AIADMK.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.