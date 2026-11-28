Ranchi, The family of a 23-year-old man, who has been lodged in a prison in the United Arab Emirates for over four months for quitting his job without informing his company, has urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to bring him back. Jharkhand man lodged in UAE jail for over 4 months, kin urge CM to bring him back more

The family members of Shashi Kumar Paswan of Dadra village of Palamu district met Soren on Friday.

"My husband has been in prison in the UAE for over four months. Since November 18, we have not been able to contact him. Our last conversation was on November 17, when he told me that he was not feeling well and was being shifted to another jail from Al-Rashidiya in Dubai," Shashi's wife Sumita Kumari told PTI.

"On Friday, I, along with my family members, met CM Soren, submitted an application to him and urged him to intervene to bring my husband back safely. The CM assured us to look into the matter," Kumari said.

The man's father, Lalan Paswan, submitted an application at Hussainabad police station on October 26, urging the Palamu district administration to bring his son back.

"My son went to Dubai in 2025 to work in a private company on contract. The family had set his sister's wedding for June 26, and Shashi wanted to attend it. He paid an agent to return home but was trapped," the aggrieved father said.

"Shashi assured us that he would come out of jail soon. Based on his assurance, the family waited for three months before reporting the matter. Now, we have urged the state government to take necessary action and bring my son back," he said.

A police officer said that Shashi Kumar Paswan was lodged in prison for allegedly quitting his job without informing the company and giving money to his agent to return home.

He was absent from work for seven consecutive days, the officer said.

Lalan Paswan said his son was lodged in a jail in Dubai's Al Rashidiya till November 17, but has now been shifted to another place.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.