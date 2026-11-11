Inside Stephen Curry's training session: How the 4-time NBA champion stays ready as a high-performance athlete
In his 18th NBA season, Stephen Curry combines gradually increased court drills, underwater treadmill intervals, monitored recovery, and more to stay fit.
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry gave a glimpse of his training routine and what it takes to stay ready as a high-performance athlete in a video posted to his YouTube channel on November 9.
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From focusing on longevity and injury prevention during his seventeenth year in the NBA to utilising an underwater treadmill for cardiovascular conditioning and maintaining fitness while minimising high-impact stress on his joints, Stephen stays busy with his exercise routine, which is aimed at being holistic.
Inside Stephen Curry's training routine
According to Stephen Curry and his personal director of performance, Carl Bergstrom, the basketball player's training routine combines progressive court work, low-impact conditioning, heart rate monitoring, and specialised strength exercises targeted at injury prevention.
Per the video, the basketball player, who has won four NBA championships, begins his training routine with on-court drills. His trainers manage physical output by incrementally scaling court work—a 10-15% increase week over week—while keeping other conditioning variables constant to closely monitor his response.
To maintain high-level cardiovascular fitness without excessive joint strain, Stephen also uses an underwater treadmill. The buoyancy reduces joint pressure, making high-speed running intervals safer for the player. He also tracks his heart rate and exertion using wearable technology during active recovery intervals, which are usually at a 1:1 work-to-rest ratio.
30-minute strength training
After a cardio and conditioning session, the NBA champion completes approximately 30 minutes of strength work. The session aims to force muscles to contract while lengthening them, using treadmill-based resistance exercises and routines that strengthen the quads, hamstrings, calves, hip flexors, and adductors to prevent injury.
Since eccentric loading causes delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS), the champion and his team intentionally schedule these heavy strength sessions right before rest days so his on-court performance is not affected.
Stephen Curry's 18th NBA season
Stephen Curry is currently playing in his 18th NBA season with the Golden State Warriors. According to Basket News, the champion added another remarkable achievement to his legendary NBA career during his team's dominant 138-87 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. The victory marked the 17th time Curry has played in a game his team won by at least 40 points, the most by any player in NBA history. He even passed Oscar Robertson to move into 17th place on the NBA's all-time regular-season scoring list.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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