Inside Stephen Curry's training session: How the 4-time NBA champion stays ready as a high-performance athlete

According to Stephen Curry and his personal director of performance, Carl Bergstrom, the basketball player 's training routine combines progressive court work, low-impact conditioning, heart rate monitoring, and specialised strength exercises targeted at injury prevention.

From focusing on longevity and injury prevention during his seventeenth year in the NBA to utilising an underwater treadmill for cardiovascular conditioning and maintaining fitness while minimising high-impact stress on his joints, Stephen stays busy with his exercise routine, which is aimed at being holistic.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry gave a glimpse of his training routine and what it takes to stay ready as a high-performance athlete in a video posted to his YouTube channel on November 9.

Per the video, the basketball player, who has won four NBA championships, begins his training routine with on-court drills. His trainers manage physical output by incrementally scaling court work—a 10-15% increase week over week—while keeping other conditioning variables constant to closely monitor his response.

To maintain high-level cardiovascular fitness without excessive joint strain, Stephen also uses an underwater treadmill. The buoyancy reduces joint pressure, making high-speed running intervals safer for the player. He also tracks his heart rate and exertion using wearable technology during active recovery intervals, which are usually at a 1:1 work-to-rest ratio.

30-minute strength training After a cardio and conditioning session, the NBA champion completes approximately 30 minutes of strength work. The session aims to force muscles to contract while lengthening them, using treadmill-based resistance exercises and routines that strengthen the quads, hamstrings, calves, hip flexors, and adductors to prevent injury.

Since eccentric loading causes delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS), the champion and his team intentionally schedule these heavy strength sessions right before rest days so his on-court performance is not affected.