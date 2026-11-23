A technical glitch in the railway reservation system has raised concerns over IRCTC’s booking accuracy after a Pune passenger was allotted a non-existent berth in a Sleeper Class coach. IRCTC said the affected passengers were accommodated on berths 73 and 76 in the same coach and assured that corrective measures would be taken. (FILE PHOTO) more

On November 21, a passenger travelling from Hadapsar to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction received a confirmed ticket for berth number 79 in coach S-10, which has a capacity of just 78 berths. The discrepancy surfaced when the passenger reached the train and discovered that his allotted berth did not exist.

The passenger, Jitendra B, said, “I had booked a Sleeper Class ticket from Hadapsar to PDDU Junction and was allotted confirmed berth number 79 in coach S-10. However, when I went to board the train, I realised that the coach has only 78 berths. How can IRCTC issue a confirmed ticket for berth number 79? Does this mean that despite having a confirmed ticket, a passenger is expected to travel standing? I urge IRCTC and the Railway Ministry to take this issue seriously.”

Responding to the complaint, IRCTC said, “The matter has been examined, and it occurred due to a technical issue. The passengers were accommodated at berths 73 & 76 in the same coach S-10 ex-HDP by the on-board Ticket Checking staff.”

IRCTC said the affected passengers were accommodated on berths 73 and 76 in the same coach and assured that corrective measures would be taken.

Harsha Shah, president of the Railway Pravasi Group, criticised the lapse, saying, “It is highly irresponsible on the part of the railway reservation system to issue confirmed tickets for berths that do not even exist. Passengers booking tickets for long-distance journeys make their travel plans well in advance and expect a confirmed berth.”

Another passenger, Kedar Mane, who faced a similar booking issue last week, said, “I faced difficulties with railway ticket bookings despite planning my journey. Passengers pay for confirmed tickets expecting a hassle-free journey, but such technical glitches create unnecessary confusion and inconvenience. IRCTC should ensure that its booking system is properly checked so that passengers do not suffer because of technical errors.”