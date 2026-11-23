To minimise road fatalities, the Varanasi Range Police has implemented the “Zero Fatality District” (ZFD) scheme across Jaunpur, Ghazipur and Chandauli districts, focusing on engineering improvements, rigorous enforcement and rapid emergency response. For representation only (Sourced)

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Varanasi Range, Vaibhav Krishna, who regularly monitors the initiative, stated that the program aims to systematically eliminate accident-prone conditions on highways and major roads.

As part of the ZFD scheme, authorities have executed several corrective measures to improve road safety. A total of 289 unauthorised road cuts, which frequently contribute to accidents, were sealed, including 150 in Jaunpur, 107 in Chandauli, and 32 in Ghazipur.

Authorities have also identified 16 critical accident-prone corridors. To ensure constant surveillance, 25 specialised Critical Corridor (CC) teams have been deployed: 16 in Jaunpur, five in Ghazipur, and four in Chandauli. 26 critical crash locations (CCL) have been addressed. Additionally, authorities installed signage at 83 accident-prone spots, completed 209 infrastructure improvement works, established 38 parking locations, and constructed four truck/bus lay-bys in Jaunpur. Traffic obstructions were cleared from 308 locations to ensure smoother vehicle flow.

Enforcement teams have intensified drives against traffic violations, including speeding, drunken driving, failure to wear seatbelts or helmets, triple riding, and mobile phone usage.

During this campaign, 19,629 vehicles were challaned, resulting in approximately ₹1.90 crore in penalties. In Ghazipur, 8,637 vehicles were challaned worth ₹85.32 lakh, in Jaunpur, 6,528 challaned worth ₹61.43 lakh, and in Chandauli, 4,464 challaned worth ₹43.24 lakh.

DIG Krishna noted that speeding has been identified as the primary cause of accidents, and the department is taking special action against high-speed violators.

Rapid medical intervention has become a cornerstone of the ZFD initiative. Of the 563 individuals injured in road accidents during this period, 509 (approximately 90%) were transported to hospitals via 108 ambulances, ensuring critical care during the “golden hour.”

To streamline departmental cooperation, local authorities conducted 46 inter-departmental coordination meetings and 31 District Road Safety Committee meetings across the three districts.

“Every death in a road accident is an irreparable loss for a family,” DIG Krishna said. “Our aim is to bring road accident deaths towards zero, which is not possible without public cooperation. We appeal to all citizens to follow traffic rules and assist those injured in accidents without hesitation.”