The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has received 2,744 objections regarding the 8,113 proposed examination centers for the 2027 High School and Intermediate board exams. Following a review of these grievances, the Board is set to release the final list of examination centers on November 27 via its official website and social media channels. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (File)

Board secretary Bhagwati Singh stated that the review process will focus exclusively on genuine discrepancies, such as excessive travel distances for students or over-allocation exceeding a center’s seating capacity. Officials noted that the majority of the 2,744 objections originated from schools omitted from the initial list, many of which failed to provide necessary supporting evidence.

Regional offices in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly and Gorakhpur are currently assessing these complaints in coordination with District Inspectors of Schools (DIOS). Varanasi recorded the highest number of objections at 939, with significant submissions from districts historically associated with high sensitivity to cheating, including Ballia, Ghazipur, Mau, and Azamgarh. Prayagraj followed with 798 objections, while Meerut received 463, Gorakhpur 357, and Bareilly 187.

A similar pattern occurred last year, when the Board received 3,053 objections during the second phase of planning; however, that review resulted in no adjustments to the center list. For the 2027 academic session, 2,772,687 students have registered for the High School exams and 2,438,883 for the Intermediate level.