Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.
New bill seeks to ensure emergency care at pvt hospitals
MUMBAI: The state government plans to make it mandatory for private hospitals in Maharashtra to provide preliminary treatment and basic life support to patients in medical emergencies, regardless of their financial status or ability to pay
MUMBAI: The state government plans to make it mandatory for private hospitals in Maharashtra to provide preliminary treatment and basic life support to patients in medical emergencies, regardless of their financial status or ability to pay.
This and other changes in laws governing patient care, access to medical treatment and fees charged by medical establishments will be covered by the Maharashtra Medical Establishments Registration and Regulation Bill, which will likely be tabled during the upcoming winter session of the state legislature.
The proposed law will govern all private medical establishments, including hospitals, nursing homes, maternity homes, private dispensaries, clinics, pathology laboratories, diagnostic centres and day-care centres, replacing legislations such as the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949.
A joint select committee of the state legislature is holding consultations with all the stakeholders on the impact of the bill. The consultations were started after the state public health department sought feedback from all stakeholders and had received over 2,000 suggestions from doctors, nursing homes, private medical establishments and their associations over a practical regulatory framework, said a senior health department official.
“We will try to introduce the bill in the upcoming session and get it approved,” public health minister Prakash Abitkar said.
A key objective of the proposed legislation is to ensure that patients are not denied emergency medical attention because they cannot afford treatment. “It will make it compulsory for hospitals to provide preliminary treatment and basic life support to stable patients in case of an emergency,” said the health official. “This will help save the lives of several people whose families choose to take them to hospitals farther away because they cannot afford treatment at nearby facilities,” he added.
Under the proposed law, hospitals will have to prominently display their rates on their premises and publish them on their websites. “They will not be permitted to charge patients more than the declared rates and will have to provide itemised bills detailing the treatment and services availed by them,” the official said.
The bill further seeks to guarantee access to complete information about their illness and treatment, medical records and documents, and the right to seek a second medical opinion. It also makes informed consent mandatory before treatment and seeks to protect patients’ privacy and dignity.
The bill also proposes a graded penalty for establishments operating without registration. They will be fined ₹1 lakh for the first violation, ₹3 lakh for the second and up to ₹5 lakh for subsequent violations.
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