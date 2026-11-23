Cement dust, illegal mining and unregulated waste dumping are choking Pampore’s red saffron, with growers alleging official apathy as the crop struggles to survive. Across Pampore and adjoining villages, a combination of poor irrigation, industrial emissions and unchecked quarrying is eroding the region’s agricultural base. (HT Photo) more

In the villages of Pulwama and Pampore, where saffron once bloomed in abundance, a thick layer of cement dust now settles on the purple flowers every morning. Farmers say the crop is withering during peak harvest season, and warn that without immediate intervention, south Kashmir risks losing the spice that sustains hundreds of families.

“Saffron-growing areas are facing serious challenges, with farmers lacking the resources to irrigate their land. Tackling pollution, inadequate electricity and water supply remain the primary concerns, discouraging farmers and affecting saffron cultivation,” said PDP’s Pulwama legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra.

Topsoil under threat

Across Pampore and adjoining villages, a combination of poor irrigation, industrial emissions and unchecked quarrying is eroding the region’s agricultural base. Dust suffocates the blooms, blasting shakes the ‘karewas’ (alluvial plateaus), and illegal excavation strips away topsoil that took centuries to form.

Local growers are demanding strict enforcement. “Before it’s too late, the government should check all polluting units, stop illegal mining, and declare all karewas a protected saffron zone,” said Riyaz Ahmad, a grower from Chandhara. “For us, saffron is both a livelihood and a heritage crop.”

Sajjad-ul-Akbar Wani, an agricultural scientist formerly associated with the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), noted that Chandhara—widely known as Pulwama’s saffron village—is bearing the brunt.

“Unfortunately, it is now facing a threat from illegal mining and excavation. We are losing precious, fertile soil essential for the growth of the red spice,” Wani said, adding that saffron fields are being destroyed for commercial gain. “The mass excavation of earth alters the soil profile of the area, threatening people’s incomes and livelihoods.”

National Conference legislator from Pampore, Hasnain Masoodi, also raised the issue of illegal mining in Wuyan and Konibal during the assembly session, calling for immediate protection of the rich saffron-producing belt.

NGT intervention

Meanwhile, the crisis has reached the National Green Tribunal (NGT). RTI and climate activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat recently petitioned the tribunal, alleging that the municipal committee (MC), Pampore, is illegally dumping solid and plastic waste at Patalbagh (Samboora)—a potential saffron-growing area notified under Section 3(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Saffron Act, 2007. Following its first hearing, the NGT issued notices to the authorities and ordered the formation of a high-level committee.

“The NGT’s intervention on waste dumping in Pampore’s saffron fields has generated some hope, but why must we repeatedly approach the green court? Are our institutions defunct?” Bhat asked. “Where should people go who lack access to the high court, the NGT or the Supreme Court? I want answers from the Jammu and Kashmir government, and I demand heavy environmental compensation from the Pampore MC along with relief for affected farmers.”