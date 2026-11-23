Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday criticised CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over the fiscal health of the state and alleged that all claims made by the CM, “who prides himself on being highly educated and well-read, regarding his budget-making process have proven to be hollow”. Thakur’s statement comes at a time when Himachal’s fiscal deficit is projected to rise to ₹13,836.84 crore. (HT File) more

In a statement issued from Shimla, the LoP said the four budgets presented by the Sukhu government tell a story of financial mismanagement and reveal him to be a “warrior of falsehoods”. “These budgets have exposed the reality of the CM’s financial acumen, foresight, and the seriousness with which he approaches economic matters,” he said.

Thakur’s statement comes at a time when Himachal’s fiscal deficit is projected to rise to ₹13,836.84 crore, which is 4.99% of the gross state domestic product (GSDP), in 2026-27, against the budget estimate of ₹9,698.03 crore (3.49% of GSDP), primarily due to the withdrawal of the revenue deficit grant (RDG) and increased revenue expenditure, according to a report tabled in the assembly during the winter session by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday.

“For the 2026-27 fiscal year, the government had projected a fiscal deficit of ₹9,648 crore; however, within just eight months, this figure has climbed to ₹13,836 crore—an alarming increase of ₹4,188 crore, or approximately 43.4%. This occurred despite the Centre providing ₹2,529 crore more than the initial budget estimates. How has this situation arisen even after the Centre provided an additional ₹2,229 crore under centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) and an extra ₹300 crore as the state’s central share?,” said the loP.

Jai Ram said that this is not merely a routine budgetary adjustment, but clear evidence of the failure of the government’s financial projections and budget planning. “Furthermore, these figures do not align with the CM’s claim of making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027. The state of the government’s fiscal discipline and management can be gauged from the fact that the supplementary budget for the year 2025-26 has reached ₹40,461 crore—amounting to 69.01% of the main budget,” he said.

“When a supplementary budget becomes this large in comparison to the original budget, it naturally raises questions about the CM’s claims regarding the study and preparation undertaken before formulating the budget. Why, then, did the government fail to accurately assess the state’s revenue, expenditure, and liabilities while preparing the original budget?,” Jai Ram added.