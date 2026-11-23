Thirteen days after Mohammad Sharif, 53, who was convicted in the 2007 attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre in Rampur but later acquitted of the principal charges, was shot dead, police are yet to identify his assailants or establish the motive despite nearly 120 raids and examining footage from more than 400 CCTV cameras. Mohammad Sharif (Sourced)

Six police teams have spent nearly 276 hours pursuing leads across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, analysed call detail records (CDRs) of 60 mobile numbers and questioned more than 10 suspects. The investigation, however, has yielded no breakthrough.

Four teams from Khajuria and Bilaspur police stations, along with the crime branch and the Special Operations Group (SOG), have searched locations including Godhi village, Bilaspur Road, Moradabad, Bareilly, Rudrapur and Kashipur. Investigators are examining CCTV footage, particularly the movements of two motorcycles, to reconstruct the assailants’ route and establish whether they conducted reconnaissance before the shooting.

Police are also analysing mobile phone records to identify possible communication links between the suspects. Sharif’s own mobile phones, sought from his family for examination, had reportedly not been handed over to investigators. The devices could help establish his recent contacts and communications.

With the motive still unclear, the probe has extended to Sharif’s personal relationships and past associations. Investigators are examining a possible dispute involving a woman who suffered a miscarriage and trying to establish whether the incident had any connection with the murder. They are also verifying allegations that some of Sharif’s close associates enjoyed the protection of an influential person.

The SOG has questioned Jung Bahadur Khan alias Baba in Moondhapande, Moradabad. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in the CRPF attack case by a trial court but subsequently acquitted by the Allahabad high court. A Khajuria police team also questioned Sharif’s brother-in-law, Gulab Khan, in Bahedi, Bareilly. Gulab was acquitted in the attack case in 2019.

Investigators questioned them about possible old rivalries, family relationships, disputes during imprisonment and developments following Sharif’s release. Police are examining whether the killing was connected to people associated with the CRPF attack case or stemmed from a separate personal dispute.

A person identifying himself as Jharkhand-based gangster Rahul Singh claimed responsibility for the murder through a social media post, purportedly citing revenge for the deaths of seven security personnel in the 2007 attack. Police have also examined possible links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and overseas handlers, but neither the claim nor the involvement of any gang has been established.

Sharif was shot dead on November 10 while returning to his village with his son after marking his attendance at Khajuria police station. Two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire near Panwaria turn, around 500 metres from the police station. His son escaped unhurt. The post-mortem examination revealed six gunshot wounds, including two in the head.

His family alleged that he had been called to the police station for verification before the shooting. Investigators are examining the communications preceding his visit and the sequence of events that day.

The CRPF Group Centre attack took place on the intervening night of December 31, 2007, and January 1, 2008, killing seven CRPF personnel and a rickshaw puller. In November 2019, a Rampur court sentenced Sharif and three others to death, while Jung Bahadur Khan was awarded life imprisonment.

On October 29, 2025, the Allahabad high court acquitted Sharif and four others of the principal charges but upheld their convictions under the Arms Act, sentencing them to 10 years. Sharif was released after the period already spent in custody was adjusted against his sentence. The state government subsequently challenged the acquittal in the Supreme Court.

Despite the extensive investigation, police are yet to establish who orchestrated the murder, who executed it or what prompted the attack.