MUMBAI: Patients cannot be denied access to a medical facility because the owner of its premises is facing a criminal case, the Bombay High Court has said, directing the state to clear a proposed PET-CT scan centre’s permissions within a week. The court observed that blocking the facility over a case against its landlord would directly affect patients’ right to health, which is an integral part of Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Mumbai, India - Aug. 28, 2015 : Bombay High Court : ( Photo by Bhushan Koyande ) more

The ruling came on November 18, when a single-judge bench of Justice Milind Jadhav allowed a petition filed by Suryoday Nuclear Medicine Services LLP. The court quashed the state authorities’ orders rejecting the company’s application to establish and operate a PET-CT scan centre in Nashik under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994.

The authorities had rejected the application because the premises belonged to Dr Bhushan Nikam, who was then a partner in the LLP and was facing a complaint under the Act. Although Nikam later resigned from the partnership, a fresh application was rejected in November 2025 on the same ground.

The LLP told the court that it was an independent entity and that its remaining partner, Dr Sundeep Sasi, was eligible to operate the facility. Its counsel argued that the company could not be made to suffer because of alleged violations involving a former partner.

The LLP also said it had secured the necessary permissions from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) and invested around ₹1 crore in setting up the centre.

The state opposed the petition, saying Nikam was facing a complaint for allegedly examining patients without a licence between May and August 2022 and failing to maintain records. It argued that the authorities were justified in withholding permission while the complaint was pending.

The court rejected this reasoning, observing that a complaint against the landlord could not, by itself, be a ground to deny permission to an independent medical entity. It said there was no statutory bar or rational connection between the pending case and the eligibility of the LLP or its new partner.

“Merely because there is a pending case against the landlord of the property cannot be the reason for denying Petitioner the requisite permission. Due to previous association, vicarious liability cannot be foisted onto the Petitioner,” the bench said.

Calling healthcare a “much neglected segment” in the country, the court noted that Dr Sasi, a nuclear medicine physician, had planned the centre to provide medical care to people in Nashik.

It added that further delay or denial of permission to start the PET-CT scan centre and cancer hospital would directly affect cancer patients’ right to health, an integral part of Article 21 of the Constitution. The state authorities were directed to grant the necessary permissions within a week.