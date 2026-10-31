YS Sharmila changes daughter's wedding venue after brother Jagan refuses to allow it at family compound

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila on Saturday said that her family has decided to shift the venue of her daughter Y S Anjili Reddy’s wedding from the Yelahanka residence to another venue.

The differences between Jagan and Sharmila over family assets have been simmering for several years. (HT_PRINT)

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The development comes days after Sharmila's brother and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy objected to holding the wedding ceremony at the family compound at Yelahanka over security concerns.

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Sharmila attributed the venue change to ensuring that the marriage takes place peacefully, without any controversy or confrontation.

Taking to X, Sharmila said Anjili's marriage to Somala Raghurami Reddy was an alliance arranged by the elders of both families and that it was their responsibility to ensure that the wedding was conducted in a cordial atmosphere, without disputes.

"Considering our responsibility to conduct the marriage peacefully, without any controversy or unpleasantness, we have decided to organise the wedding ceremony of Y S Anjili Reddy and Somala Raghurami Reddy at another venue, in the presence of relatives, friends and well-wishers," she said.

Yelahanka property legally part of my share: Sharmila

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{{^usCountry}} The PCC president, however, clarified that the Yelahanka property in Bengaluru, which has become the centre of a controversy over her daughter Anjili's wedding venue, belongs entirely to her and her children as part of the family property partition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PCC president, however, clarified that the Yelahanka property in Bengaluru, which has become the centre of a controversy over her daughter Anjili's wedding venue, belongs entirely to her and her children as part of the family property partition. {{/usCountry}}

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She asserted that she had no desire to claim any property that did not rightfully belong to her, while expressing deep disappointment over her inability to fulfil her daughter's wish to get married at the house where she grew up.

Directly targeting her brother, Sharmila said: "I am not someone who stoops to the level of coveting something that does not belong to me."

She explained that the Yelahanka property had been treated as a joint family asset till Jagan became chief minister. Subsequently, the property was allotted entirely (100%) to her and her children as part of the division of family properties.

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"I swear by God that this is the truth," she asserted, making it clear that the property was legally and morally part of her family's share in the division of assets.

Sharmila said she had wanted to conduct her daughter Anjili's wedding at the Yelahanka house because it was her children's rightful property and also the house where her father, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), had lived and spent time.

According to her, the decision was also driven by her daughter's personal wish to have her wedding at the house where she had grown up.

Emphasising the emotional significance of conducting a daughter's wedding at one's own home, Sharmila said it was considered a matter of great fortune for parents in Telugu families to celebrate their children's marriages in their own house.

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However, she expressed anguish that she and her family could not fulfil Anjili's wish despite the sentimental value attached to the property. " We are deeply pained that we could not fulfil my daughter's desire to have her wedding at the very house where she grew up," she said.

Sharmila expressed gratitude to everyone who had expressed concern for her daughter following the developments surrounding the wedding venue. “I seek the blessings and good wishes of the Telugu people for the couple as they embark on their married life,” she said.

Sharmila's plans for daughter's wedding, brother Jagan's objections

The controversy erupted after Sharmila planned to hold her daughter's wedding at the sprawling Yelahanka property in Bengaluru, popularly referred to as Yelahanka Palace, on November 25. Anjili got engaged to Somala Raghurami Reddy, who is based in the United States, on September 24.

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However, Jagan reportedly objected to the use of the Bengaluru property for the wedding, citing security and privacy concerns. In a letter dated October 9, he conveyed his objections to Sharmila, explaining that hosting a large wedding would involve the movement of numerous guests, catering personnel, decorators, photographers, videographers and event-management teams into the residential premises.

He also reportedly suggested alternative venues, including his Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad and a convention centre. The correspondence subsequently became public, triggering a fresh round of exchanges within the family.

Jagan-Sharmila's differences over the years

The differences between Jagan and Sharmila over family assets have been simmering for several years. The relationship reportedly deteriorated after Jagan became Chief Minister in 2019, with Sharmila subsequently alleging that her brother had failed to honour commitments concerning the distribution of family properties.

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In October 2024, Sharmila wrote an open letter to Jagan accusing him of not implementing an understanding concerning the division of assets, including interests in Saraswati Power and Industries, Bharathi Cements and Sakshi Media. The issue is pending adjudication in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Their mother, Y S Vijayamma, also intervened in the controversy, maintaining that the family properties had not been formally divided after YSR's death in 2009 and that her husband's intention was to distribute the assets fairly among his four grandchildren.